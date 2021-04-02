It’s understandable to feel nervous about telling your family and friends that you have breast cancer. “Sharing bad news is hard,” says Susan Brown, a registered nurse and senior director of education and patient support at Susan G. Komen. “You may expect your loved ones to be upset, frightened, or feel helpless, and you may want to protect them.” But talking about what you’re going through lets your loved ones support you. It can also help you feel less alone. When you decide you’re ready to share, here’s what may help.

How to Break the News When and how you tell your loved ones is up to you. Many people choose to tell their partner or spouse first, followed by close family members and friends. You might start off with, “This is going to be difficult, but I need to tell you something.” Or, if they know you’ve had tests, you could say that your doctor has found out what’s wrong. If you don’t want to give the news in person, you can tell others over the phone, video chat, email, text, or social media. “Think about what you’re going to say in advance and how you’ll respond to the reactions and questions they may have,” Brown says. Try not to pressure yourself to put on a happy or 100% confident face. It’s OK to be honest about how you feel.