With advanced breast cancer, it’s important to speak up for yourself. This is called self-advocacy, and it involves making your views, needs, desires, and interests known. Self-advocacy not only leads to better care, but it can turn feelings of hopelessness and helplessness into hope, empowerment, and healing. Here’s how to advocate for yourself with advanced breast cancer.

Educate Yourself Learn as much as you can about advanced breast cancer. “Knowledge is power,” says Diana Abehssera, a breast cancer survivor and patient experience lead for Leal Health. Educating yourself makes it easier for you to make informed decisions about your treatment, which may lead to a better outcome. Start with your doctor. Ask questions about things you don’t understand. Do research online. Visit websites for nonprofit organizations like the American Cancer Society, National Coalition of Cancer Survivorship, and Susan G. Komen. Learn about your treatment options. “Advanced, cutting-edge treatments may be available to you, some of which may be outside of your normal hospital setting,” Abehssera says.