The racial disparities in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer are sobering. Research shows Black women have nearly three times the risk of getting it. They're also 28% more likely to die from the disease.

“There’s an urgent need for clinical research surrounding racial disparities and metastatic disease,” says Ricki Fairley, CEO and co-founder of TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance. Fairley is also a survivor of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. “We know Black women are more likely to develop this form of breast cancer, but we don’t know why. When they do develop the disease, there are very few treatments available for them.”

Most often, treatment is usually chemotherapy or immunotherapy. Doctors will use several systemic treatments until the disease gets worse or there is an unacceptable toxicity that puts the person’s overall health at risk.

Additionally, triple-negative breast cancer itself makes up only about 10% to 15% of all breast cancers.

“It’s such a small number that drug companies aren’t focused on that audience when they can develop drugs for the other 90% of breast cancer patients.”