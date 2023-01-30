Many women get breast cancer. But the disease is deadliest for non-Hispanic Black women. And when it comes to metastatic breast cancer, women of color are less likely to get timely treatment that follows national guidelines.

According to Grace Suh, MD, medical director at Northwestern Medicine Cancer Center Delnor, lack of access to health education and regular medical care is a big part of what’s fueling this disparity. And medical centers are actively trying to find and fix differences in breast cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment that fall along racial lines.

“Regardless, despite all these efforts, there still remains a significant gap in health equity,” Suh says, “And we recognize that.”

Here’s some of what we know so far about what affects breast cancer treatment in women of color.