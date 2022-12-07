As a breast oncologist with Yale Medicine, Eric Winer, MD, is on a mission to lessen racial disparities in breast cancer. And there’s one “entirely unacceptable” statistic he can’t get off his mind.

“If you’re a Black American woman and you’re 20 years old, you have literally twice the chance of dying of breast cancer before the age of 50, compared to the 20-year-old white American woman who might live in the next town or over on the next street,” says Winer, director of the Yale Cancer Center, physician-in-chief of Smilow Cancer Network, and president of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

Experts think higher rates of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) may play a role in these mortality differences. This is an aggressive disease diagnosed nearly three times more often in Black women. It’s also found later and is deadlier for women in this group.

There’s no single reason for why TNBC takes such a toll on Black women. It’s likely a complex mix of things going on. But if you’re a Black woman with metastatic TNBC, or you’re at risk for the disease, there’s a key message that experts want you to keep in mind.

“While disparities exist, people should not despair,” says Kimberley Lee, MD, a breast oncologist with Moffitt Cancer Center. “Metastatic triple-negative breast cancer is treatable, and Black women respond to the treatments that we have.”