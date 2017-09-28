Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals Breast Cancer

Sept. 28, 2017 -- Julia Louis-Dreyfus has breast cancer.

Louis-Dreyfus, who stars in the HBO comedy “Veep,” announced the news in a brief Instagram post, captioned “Just when you thought…”

Just when you thought... A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” reads the note, which was printed on personal stationery. Few other details about her diagnosis or prognosis were given. Instead, she turned her sad news into a call to action: “Let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

In a statement given to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO said the actress was diagnosed the day after her record-breaking Emmy win this month. She made history by winning her sixth Emmy in a row for her work on the show. She is 56.

HBO said her illness had no bearing on its decision to renew “Veep” for a final season. The network said it would change the production schedule as needed.