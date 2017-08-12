Fewer Hormonal Meds for Breast Cancer Patients?

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Dec. 7, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Women with earlier-stage breast cancer may be able to spend less time on hormonal therapy without dimming their prognosis, a new study suggests.

In a trial of nearly 3,500 patients, researchers found that seven years of hormonal therapy was as effective as 10 years. By the study's end, more than three-quarters of women in both groups were alive and recurrence-free.

The results are "important," according to experts attending the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, where the study was released Thursday.

"Potentially, there is a large group of patients who don't need 10 years of therapy," said Dr. Susan Domchek, of the University of Pennsylvania's Abramson Cancer Center.

Domchek, who was not involved in the study, said decisions around hormonal therapy are often a source of "major discussion and angst" for patients and doctors.

Hormonal therapy involves drugs that block estrogen from fueling the growth of breast cancer cells. They include tamoxifen and a group of medications called aromatase inhibitors, such as anastrozole (Arimidex).

The problem is, the drugs can have difficult side effects like bone fractures, hot flashes, sexual dysfunction and muscle and joint pain.

Some women do well on the medications, Domchek noted, while others "feel terrible and want to come off them."

So, treatment decisions are always individual, she said, based on various factors, including a woman's personal likelihood of having a breast cancer recurrence.

Dr. Erica Mayer, another cancer specialist who was not involved in the study, made the same point.

The new findings "will ultimately offer us more choices to help tailor therapy for individual patients," said Mayer, a senior physician at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

She also stressed the bigger picture. "An important take-away here is that women with this disease are doing better than ever before," Mayer said. "Most patients in this study were still alive and doing well."

For years, it's been standard for women with early breast cancer to go on hormonal therapy for five years. The hope is to prevent the cancer from coming back.