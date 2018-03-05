Device Detects Swelling From Breast Cancer Sooner

THURSDAY, May 3, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Testing for small changes in the flow of lymph fluids after breast cancer surgery can spot the start of a painful swelling known as lymphedema before it becomes hard to treat, a new study suggests.

Evaluating nearly 150 breast cancer patients considered at high risk for lymphedema, researchers found that measuring lymph flow using bioimpedance spectroscopy helped prompt earlier intervention. The device uses electrical current to assess body fluid volume.

Often, lymphedema isn't diagnosed until swelling becomes obvious, when it can't be reversed, study author Dr. Lyndsey Kilgore explained.

"A woman may not notice the swelling yet, but the whole point is we're detecting it sooner so we can intervene sooner," said Kilgore, a resident in the department of surgery at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

"If women know we can detect lymphedema sooner, it will probably ease a lot of patients' minds," she added.

Lymphedema can develop in the breast, arm, hand and torso on the side from which lymph nodes were removed during breast cancer surgery.

Swelling results when lymph vessels can't carry fluid away from the area, and it can lead to decreased range of movement and infection on the affected side. The more lymph nodes that are removed during breast cancer surgery, the more likely lymphedema will result.

Newer lymph node removal techniques, including sentinel lymph node biopsy, remove only one or a few lymph nodes from the area, leaving patients at lower risk of developing lymphedema afterward.

Historically, rates of breast cancer-related lymphedema in high-risk patients -- defined in the study as those who underwent lymph node removal and radiation and/or chemotherapy -- range from 20 percent to 40 percent, according to Kilgore.

She and her colleagues evaluated 146 women considered at high risk for lymphedema over three years. All patients received baseline lymph flow measurements before surgery and periodic follow-up measurements for at least one year after surgery.

Forty-nine of the patients, or about one-third, developed "subclinical" lymphedema -- before noticeable symptoms. These women started home treatments that included wearing a compression sleeve garment and self-massage over four to six weeks. Post-treatment measurements were taken to evaluate improvement.