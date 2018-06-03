Gene Test May Allow Many With Early Breast Cancer to Avoid Chemo

SUNDAY, June 3, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- A majority of women with an early form of a common breast cancer may be able to skip chemotherapy, depending on the results of a comprehensive gene test.

The new study of nearly 7,000 women found that use of the already available Oncotype DX gene test could pinpoint those women who needed chemotherapy, and those who did not.

The women had a specific type of breast tumor known as "hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative, and axillary node-negative."

The findings could be a game-changer in breast cancer care, researchers and experts said.

"Half of all breast cancers are hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative, and axillary node-negative," noted study author Dr. Joseph Sparano, who helps direct clinical research at the Albert Einstein Cancer Center in New York City.

"Our study shows that chemotherapy may be avoided in about 70 percent of these women when its use is guided by the test, thus limiting chemotherapy to the 30 percent who we can predict will benefit from it," Sparano said in a news release from the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

His team is scheduled to present the study findings Sunday at the ASCO annual meeting, in Chicago, and the study is also being published simultaneously in the New England Journal of Medicine.

One oncologist agreed that the "highly anticipated" findings could transform care.

"Many women with breast cancer will be able to be spared unnecessary chemotherapy," said Dr. Erna Busch-Devereaux, a breast surgeon at Northwell Health's Huntington Hospital, in Huntington, N.Y. "This landmark study will help better guide treatment recommendations for early stage breast cancer," she said.

The Oncotype DX test looks at 21 separate genes in breast tumor cells, and gives patients a "score" predicting how their cancer might progress over the next 10 years. Based on those findings, decisions are made on the need for post-surgical chemotherapy.

According to Dr. Stephanie Bernik, chief of surgical oncology at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, "Breast surgeons and oncologists have been using the 21-gene assay for years to guide treatment after surgical excision."