Study Confirms Dense Breasts Are Prone to Cancer

TUESDAY, June 26, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Using automated breast density measurements, Norwegian researchers were able to more precisely confirm that women with dense breasts have a higher risk of breast cancer.

The study included more than 100,000 women and more than 300,000 screening exams.

"We found that screening examinations of women having dense breasts showed higher rates of recall and biopsy, and higher odds of screen-detected and interval breast cancers than women with non-dense breasts," said the study's senior author, Solveig Hofvind. She is a researcher and head of BreastScreen Norway for the Cancer Registry of Norway.

Dense breasts pose a challenge when it comes to cancer screening, because dense tissue shows up white on a mammogram. That's also how breast tumors look on a mammogram. Dense breast tissue can actually hide or mask cancers, according to Hofvind.

The findings were published June 26 in Radiology.

Dr. Liane Philpotts wrote an accompanying editorial. She is chief of breast imaging at the Yale School of Medicine.

"Dense breasts are not something that a patient feels. You can only tell if someone has dense breast tissue on a mammogram," Philpotts said.

Radiologists identify breast density using a standardized scoring technique from the American College of Radiology (ACR). The scoring system runs from A to D. A woman with an A or B doesn't have dense breasts, but someone with a C or D does, she explained.

About half of American women who are screened for breast cancer have dense breast tissue. As women age, their breasts often become less dense, Philpotts said.

Instead of using the ACR technique, which relies on a radiologist's subjective judgment, the new study used automated software -- known as automated volumetric analysis -- to classify breast density.

The Norwegian women in the study were between 50 and 69 years old. The automated software found dense breasts in 28 percent of their screening tests.

The rates of cancer were 6.7 per 1,000 exams for women with dense breasts and 5.5 for women with non-dense breasts, according to the findings.