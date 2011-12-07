Breast Cancer and DDT: Exposure Timing May Matter

THURSDAY, Feb. 14, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Exposure to high levels of the pesticide DDT increases breast cancer risk -- but when the cancer surfaces depends on when women first came in contact with the chemical, researchers say.

"What we have learned is that timing really matters," said lead author Barbara Cohn, from the California-based Public Health Institute.

"We know that if harmful exposures occur at times when breast tissue is rapidly changing, such as during puberty, they impact breast development in ways that can later result in cancer," added Cohn.

The breast cancer diagnoses tended to occur about 40 years after exposure to DDT, her team concluded.

DDT was widely used in agriculture until it was banned in the United States in 1972, and banned in many countries in the 1970s. Many women and girls in the United States were exposed to the pesticide. The youngest of them are now reaching the age of increased breast cancer risk.

For this study, researchers looked at more than 15,500 women in California who participated in the institute's Child Health and Development Studies for nearly six decades. Levels of DDT exposure were determined by analyzing stored blood samples taken from them between 1959 and 1967. The researchers analyzed data on breast cancer cases that occurred up until age 54.

All women who were exposed to high levels of DDT had an increased risk of breast cancer through age 54, the study found.

But those exposed to DDT before age 14, particularly in infancy and early childhood, were most likely to develop premenopausal breast cancer (before age 50). Those exposed after infancy were at increased risk of postmenopausal breast cancer (ages 50-54).

Among the specific findings: