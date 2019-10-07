Beyonce's Dad Puts Spotlight on Male Breast Cancer

TUESDAY, Oct. 15, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Beyonce Knowles' father first suspected something was wrong when he noticed a dot of blood that kept appearing on his shirts and bedsheets.

"Imagine a piece of white paper and you took a red pen and just put a dot," Mathew Knowles told the New York Times. "That's what it looked like in my T-shirt."

Knowles scheduled a mammogram in July after he squeezed a nipple and a bit of bloody discharge came out. The diagnosis: stage 1A breast cancer.

Knowles is one of about 2,670 cases of breast cancer that will occur among men in 2019, according to the American Cancer Society. About 500 men die from breast cancer every year.

"Most men who get breast cancer usually present with a mass behind the nipple," said Dr. Hank Schmidt, an associate professor of surgery with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

It's an extremely rare form of cancer in men, and male breast cancer accounts for just 1% of all breast cancer cases, said Dr. Siddhartha Yadav, a hematology-oncology fellow with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

Men just don't have as much breast tissue in which a tumor could grow, Yadav said. They also don't have high levels of the female hormone estrogen, which can fuel breast cancer.

"Men just don't have that kind of exposure," Yadav said.

About 9 out of 10 male patients with breast cancer have estrogen receptor-positive tumors, making their cancers more sensitive to the smaller levels of estrogen typically found in men, according to a new review Yadav and colleagues conducted of nearly 11,000 men with breast cancer.

Because of this, treatment options for men are largely constrained to those developed for women, Yadav and Schmidt said. Not enough male patients are available to conduct solid clinical trials.

Men with breast cancer typically undergo either a lumpectomy combined with radiation treatment or a full mastectomy, the experts said.

Knowles chose a mastectomy, which he underwent the same month as his diagnosis. Lymph nodes removed at the same time showed that the cancer hadn't spread elsewhere in his body. He plans to undergo a second mastectomy early next year to reduce his future risk.