MONDAY, Nov. 4, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- There's early promise in the quest for a blood test that might spot breast cancer up to five years before clinical signs of the disease appear, researchers say.

The test identifies specific immune system "autoantibodies," British researchers explained. The immune system produces the antibodies when it comes into contact with tumor-associated antigens (TAAs), which are produced by breast tumor cells.

Still, the test is so far only partially effective, so much more research is needed, the investigators said.

The findings were presented Sunday at the U.K. National Cancer Research Institute conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

"The results of our study showed that breast cancer does induce autoantibodies against panels of specific tumor-associated antigens. We were able to detect cancer with reasonable accuracy by identifying these autoantibodies in the blood," said researcher Daniyah Alfattani, a Ph.D. student at the University of Nottingham's Centre of Excellence for Autoimmunity in Cancer (CEAC).

"We need to develop and further validate this test," she added in a conference news release. "However, these results are encouraging and indicate that it's possible to detect a signal for early breast cancer. Once we have improved the accuracy of the test, then it opens the possibility of using a simple blood test to improve early detection of the disease."

In the study, Alfattani's team analyzed blood samples taken from 90 breast cancer patients at the time they were diagnosed. They also analyzed blood samples from 90 women without breast cancer, as a "control" group.

The researchers used a technology called protein microarray to rapidly test the blood samples for autoantibodies against 40 TAAs associated with breast cancer, plus another 27 TAAs that were not known to be linked with the disease.

The accuracy of the blood test was higher with panels that contained more TAAs, the team noted.

For example, a panel of five TAAs correctly detected breast cancer in 29% of the samples from the breast cancer patients, and correctly identified 84% of the samples from the control group as being cancer-free.