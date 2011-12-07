Mammograms Every 2 Years Could Come With Risks

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 27, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Women who get mammograms every two years instead of annually might face a greater risk of being diagnosed with larger, later-stage breast tumors, a new, preliminary study suggests.

Researchers found that among 232 breast cancer patients at their hospital, those who'd undergone mammography screening every two years tended to have more advanced tumors: Of those 32 women, 44% were diagnosed with stage 2 or later cancer, versus 24% of patients who'd undergone annual screening.

The study did not look at the women's ultimate outcomes -- that is, whether annual screening reduced the risk of dying from breast cancer.

But the hope is to give women some information to consider when making screening decisions, said researcher Dr. Sarah Moorman, a radiology resident at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Those decisions are not necessarily easy. There are various guidelines on mammography screening, and they differ in the recommended start age, and how often women should be screened, Moorman pointed out.

For example, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that women at average risk of breast cancer be screened every two years. The American Cancer Society, meanwhile, suggests yearly screening for women ages 45 to 54; older women can switch to screening every two years or stick with annual screenings.

It might seem like more-frequent screening would clearly be better. But there are also downsides to screening for any disease -- including "false positive" results that lead to further, sometimes invasive testing.

This latest study did not look at those potential "harms," Moorman said.

Dr. Richard Wender is chief cancer control officer with the American Cancer Society (ACS). He explained the rationale behind the ACS recommendations on mammography screening.

Overall, research suggests that yearly screening benefits women more, versus screening every two years -- in terms of catching tumors when they're smaller and avoiding more extensive treatment. But the advantage is somewhat less in women who are past menopause, compared with younger women, Wender said.

That's because although breast cancer is more common in older women, it typically grows and progresses more slowly after menopause than before. In addition, Wender explained, yearly screening results in many more "recalls" -- where women undergo further imaging after an initial mammogram looks suspicious.