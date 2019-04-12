WEDNESDAY, Dec. 4, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Could permanent hair dyes and chemical straighteners raise a woman's risk of breast cancer? A new study suggests they could.

Researchers analyzed data from nearly 47,000 U.S. women, followed for an average of more than eight years as part of the federally funded Sisters Study. All of the women had a sister who'd been diagnosed with breast cancer, but they didn't have breast cancer themselves at the start of the study.

Although it wasn't able to prove cause and effect, the study found that women who regularly used permanent hair dye in the year prior to enrolling in the study were 9% more likely to develop breast cancer than those who didn't use hair dye.

The risk was notably higher among black women. Their use of permanent dyes every five to eight weeks or more was associated with a 60% increased risk of breast cancer, compared with an 8% increased risk for white women, the researchers found.

There was little to no increase in breast cancer risk among women who used semi-permanent or temporary hair dyes, however.

The study also found that women who used chemical hair straighteners at least every five to eight weeks were about 30% more likely to develop breast cancer than those who didn't use these products.

The association between straightener use and breast cancer was similar among black and white women, but straightener use was much more common among black women, according to researchers at the U.S. National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS).

The findings need to be replicated in other studies, stressed study co-author Dale Sandler, chief of the NIEHS' Epidemiology Branch. Even so, it might be wise to avoid chemical straighteners and permanent hair dyes, she said.

"We are exposed to many things that could potentially contribute to breast cancer, and it is unlikely that any single factor explains a woman's risk," Sandler said in an NIEHS news release. "While it is too early to make a firm recommendation, avoiding these chemicals might be one more thing women can do to reduce their risk of breast cancer."