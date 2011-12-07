Actor Kelly Preston, 57, Dies of Cancer

Actress Kelly Preston, wife of John Travolta, died Sunday at age 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

"Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," a family representative told People magazine.

"She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time," the rep stated.

Preston is survived by husband John Travolta, 20-year-old daughter Ella, and 9-year-old son Benjamin. Son Jett died at age 16 following a seizure in January 2009.