More Women Opting to 'Go Flat' After Mastectomy

THURSDAY, Jan. 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- When journalist Catherine Guthrie learned that she would need to have a mastectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis, she was shocked by what seemed like a cursory explanation from her surgeon about what would happen next.

That included removing both of her breasts, adding implants, and moving a muscle from her back to her chest to make the results look more natural. It didn't feel right to her. She went home, thought about it and decided to "go flat."

"I feel great about it. I love my body. I love the freedom I have in my body. I love that I have full mobility and strength in my body. I'm as flexible and strong now 10, 11 years later as I was then," said Guthrie, who already had back issues and had been concerned about how the surgery would impact that. "I absolutely have zero regrets."

Guthrie's choice mirrors a growing trend: A new study found that a majority of breast cancer patients -- 74% -- who had opted to "go flat" were satisfied with the outcome.

The study, from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, also found that 22% of women who responded to the survey had experienced what they refer to as "flat denial," which is where the surgeon either did not initially offer this choice, didn't support the patient's decision, or intentionally left extra skin in case the patient changed her mind.

Women were more likely to be satisfied with their results if they felt they had surgeon support for their decision, the survey found.

"There may be many reasons why a woman decides not to have reconstruction," said senior study author Dr. Deanna Attai, an associate clinical professor of surgery at UCLA's David Geffen School of Medicine.

"I think we have to do a better job of going into these discussions with an open mind, letting patients know that you have the option to not undergo reconstruction and we'll do our best to close everything as neatly and flatly as possible," she added.