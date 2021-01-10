Breast Cancer 2021: Much Progress, But Work Remains

Oct. 1, 2021 -- One in 8.

Mention that statistic, and many women in the U.S. immediately know it refers to their lifetime risk of getting breast cancer.

Although the statistic may stir up anxiety, those diagnosed with breast cancer today have a more positive prognosis than ever, experts say. That's due to better understanding of the disease, wider choices of treatments, and more individualized treatment designed to reduce the risk of recurrence and lessen side effects.

While breast cancer incidence has risen by 0.5% per year in recent years, and it remains the second leading cause of cancer death in women, outpaced only by lung cancer, there are now more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S.

If the disease is caught early, women with breast cancer have a survival rate of an astounding 99%, though that may dip to 28% if the cancer has spread.

But despite the progress, much work remains. Read on to see how far we’ve come in the fight against breast cancer -- and what experts say needs to happen next.

Breast Cancer: Not a Single Disease

"Breast cancer is increasingly viewed as multiple different diseases," says Harold J. Burstein, MD, a breast oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

That discovery, in turn, has helped to individualize treatment and predict exactly how much treatment is needed for a specific patient, he and other experts say.

Knowing the hormone status of breast cancer cells and analyzing the genes of cancer cells provide valuable information to guide treatment decisions. Cancer experts commonly speak of three subsets, Burstein says:

Hormone receptor-positive cancer cells (estrogen receptor-positive or progesterone receptor-positive) have receptors that are sensitive to either estrogen or progesterone and can be treated with therapy that blocks the growth of the cells.

(estrogen receptor-positive or progesterone receptor-positive) have receptors that are sensitive to either estrogen or progesterone and can be treated with therapy that blocks the growth of the cells. HER2-positive cancer cells have too much of a protein called HER2, which can make cancers grow more quickly.

have too much of a protein called HER2, which can make cancers grow more quickly. Triple negative cancer cells test negative for estrogen receptors, progesterone receptors, and excess HER2 protein.

"We have seen progress in each of those three subsets in different ways," says Burstein, who’s also a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.