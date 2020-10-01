Oct. 27, 2021 -- Thanks to early detection, breast cancer mortality rates have been declining since 1989. But an estimated 1 in 8 women will still get breast cancer in their lifetime.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, many companies launch programs that tie a portion of retail sales to donations to breast cancer organizations. But not all programs are equal.

The group Breast Cancer Action coined the term “pinkwashing” for companies that make misleading claims about supporting cancer groups. It suggests critical questions to ask before you buy a product with promises of supporting breast cancer. They include:

Does any money from this purchase go to support breast cancer programs? How much? What organization will get the money? What will they do with the funds, and how do these programs turn the tide of the breast cancer epidemic? Is there a “cap” on the amount the company will donate? Has this maximum donation already been met? Can you tell?

But there are many companies that make these things more clear. These six companies have launched initiatives to fund research and programs that benefit those affected by breast cancer. Town & Country magazine identified dozens more, as did USA Today.