Black Women at Greater Risk for Lymphedema After Breast Cancer Surgery

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Dec. 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A condition called lymphedema is a well-known side effect of breast cancer treatment that can lead to swelling in the arms and legs.

New research suggests that Black women experience are at more than three times the risk of this painful issue compared to white women.

"Lymphedema worsens quality of life for breast cancer patients," said the study's lead author, Dr. Andrea Barrio. She is an associate attending physician in the breast service department at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

Understanding the links between race, cancer treatment and the effects of treatment could ultimately help improve quality of life for breast cancer patients and survivors, Barrio said in a news release from the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

Lymphedema has been somewhat overlooked in the research arena, said Dr. Stephanie Bernik, an associate professor of breast surgery at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. She was not involved in the study.

