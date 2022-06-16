Plant-Based Diet May Help Keep Breast Cancer Away

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, June 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women who follow a healthy plant-based diet after menopause appear to face a substantially lower risk for breast cancer, new French research indicates.

After tracking more than 65,000 women for two decades, investigators found those who consumed a healthy, primarily plant-based diet saw their risk for developing any type of breast cancer drop by an average of 14%.

But the accent is on "healthy." Breast cancer risk fell only among women whose diets included a significant amount of whole grains, fruit, vegetables, nuts, legumes, vegetable oils and tea or coffee -- even if red meat and poultry occasionally figured into the equation.

By contrast, no protective benefit was seen among older women whose primarily plant-based diet was deemed relatively unhealthy, due to a heavy reliance on sugary fruit juices, refined grains, potatoes, sugar-sweetened beverages and/or desserts. Such women actually saw their breast cancer risk rise by about 20%.

Study lead author Sanam Shah said the findings "highlight that increasing the consumption of healthy plant foods, and decreasing the consumption of less healthy plant foods, might help prevent all types of breast cancer."