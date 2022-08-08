Grease Star Olivia Newton-John Dies at 73

Aug. 8, 2022 – Olivia Newton-John will forever be known for her feel-good ballads, sunny disposition, and her star turn as a goody-two-shoes in the hit musical Grease. But the singer-songwriter wanted to be remembered for more than the love songs and the role that defined her decades-long career.

After her first bout with breast cancer more than a quarter-century ago, Newton-John used her celebrity status to help increase awareness of the disease, which affects more than 2 million women worldwide. Her efforts – including a charity walk on the Great Wall of China – raised millions of dollars for a cancer research center that bears her name.

Newton-John, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, died Monday in California. The cause of death is not immediately known She was 73 and is survived by her husband, John Easterling, and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” her husband posted on Newton-John’s Instagram page. “Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”