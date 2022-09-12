Gene Test Might Help Some Breast Cancer Patients Skip Radiation After Lumpectomy

FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A new genetic test may help determine which people with breast cancer can safely skip radiation after breast-conserving surgery to remove their tumor.



Individuals with invasive breast cancer who had low scores on an investigational gene panel were just as likely to experience a recurrence if they received radiation therapy after breast-conserving surgery or not, Swedish researchers report.

As it stands, people with this type of breast cancer typically have surgery to remove the cancer followed by radiation, to reduce the risk that their breast cancer will return in the same spot.

“For the first time, a genetic screening test can predict which patients can omit radiation,” said study author Dr. Per Karlsson. He is a professor of oncology at the Sahlgrenska Comprehensive Cancer Center and the University of Gothenburg in Sweden.

More research is needed before this gene test is ready for prime time, Karlsson said.

“We will confirm the findings in new cohorts, and we will also start prospective trials to be sure that this is correct, but it looks really promising,” he added.