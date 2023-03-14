New Breast Scanning Technology Might Beat Standard Mammography

TUESDAY, March 14, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Newer scanning technology may spot more breast cancers and lower the rate of dreaded false positives, a large, new study shows.



Now available in a growing number of health care facilities, tomosynthesis uses low-dose X-rays and computer reconstructions to create 3D images of the breasts to find cancers. In contrast, traditional mammography creates 2D images of the breasts.

"Tomosynthesis is becoming the standard of care, and insurance typically covers it," said study author Dr. Emily Conant, chief in the division of breast imaging at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia. “Seek out places that do offer this technology.”

The new study included data on more than 1 million women aged 40 to 79 who were screened with either 3D or 2D digital mammography between January 2014 and December 2020 at five large health care systems in the United States. Most women had at least two screening tests during the study period, for a total of close to 2.5 million screening exams.