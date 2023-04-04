Ultrasound Good Diagnostic Tool After Breast  Symptoms

TUESDAY, April 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For women with "focal breast complaints" -- issues with pain, lumps or discharge -- ultrasound is an effective diagnostic tool, according to new research.

These concerns are frequent, and ultrasound is effective as a standalone diagnostic method, researchers report April 4 in the journal Radiology.

“The evaluation of breast complaints is a common problem in breast diagnostics,” said study co-author Dr. Linda Appelman, a breast radiologist at Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen, the Netherlands.

“Ultrasound as the first imaging method may provide clarity with regard to the focal breast complaint,” Appelman added in a journal news release.

About 70,000 women in the Netherlands, many of them between 30 and 50 years old, go to radiology departments with these issues each year.

Digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) followed by targeted ultrasound is the standard diagnostic tool for women 30 years or older with these concerns.

DBT -- sometimes called 3D mammography -- provides an overall image of both breasts, while ultrasound can offer more targeted imaging of a specific area. Image quality has vastly improved in recent years, the study notes.