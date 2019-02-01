Post-Breast Cancer Pregnancy Rate Boosted by Egg Freezing: Study

Jan. 23, 2024 – Kasey Vaillancourt and her husband were trying to get pregnant when she was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 36. Her oncologist told her she may not be able to safely carry a pregnancy due to the risk of her cancer coming back. Vaillancourt and her husband used a fertility clinic to create and freeze embryos, and they started researching surrogacy, possibly with Vaillancourt’s sister carrying the pregnancy.

Amid the abrupt turn in her family planning vision, Vaillancourt had a rare complication during egg retrieval where her belly and lungs became filled with fluid that later had to be drained during a hospital stay. Three days later, she had surgery to remove both of her breasts, and went on to do 12 rounds of a course of chemotherapy that has a history of damaging women’s fertility.

“The thought of possibly not being able to have kids was disheartening for both me and my husband,” said Vaillancourt, whose desire to be a mother was particularly fueled by becoming an aunt and seeing her sister’s mother-daughter relationship. “We didn’t know what this diagnosis meant. Are we going to be able to have a family? Being older as well, it’s like your clock is running out, or whatever the cliché saying is.”