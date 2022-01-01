More Evidence That Pandemic Delayed Cancer Diagnoses

By Robert Preidt

MONDAY, Dec. 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- New research offers fresh proof that the COVID-19 pandemic delayed cancer diagnoses in the United States, increasing patients' risk for poor outcomes.

For the study, researchers analyzed data from more than 9 million patients at over 1,200 Veterans Affairs (VA) medical facilities.

Procedures to diagnose cancer were used less often and there were fewer new cancer diagnoses in 2020 than in the two previous years. From 2018 through 2020, 3.9 million diagnostic procedures were done and nearly 252,000 new cancers were diagnosed.

Study author Dr. Brajesh Lal, of the VA Maryland Health Care System, said the disruption in non-emergency care during the pandemic's peak was "intentional and necessary."

"As we enter the recovery phase, we hope that our work will help physicians, hospitals, and health care organizations anticipate the extent to which they have fallen behind in their efforts to diagnose new cancers," he added. "It will also help them allocate requisite resources and time to re-engage with patients."