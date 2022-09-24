Jennifer Schmid had just learned she had pancreatic cancer and that she would need surgery to remove part of her pancreas, stomach, and intestines. Schmid’s oncologist recommended she have a CT scan to check for cancer anywhere else in her body.

That’s how doctors found the spot on her lung.

To 61-year-old Schmid, of Newhall, CA, this news sounded about as bad as it could get. The pancreas cancer must have been so advanced that it had already spread to her lungs, she thought. But that wasn’t the case.

Schmid’s oncologist ordered genetic sequencing of both the lung tumor and the pancreas tumor. That’s a test to read the unique DNA of each tumor. It revealed that the two tumors were completely different from each other. Schmid didn’t have a single advanced cancer that had spread from her pancreas to her lungs. She had two separate early-stage cancers: lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. This made all the difference in Schmid’s treatment and long-term prognosis.