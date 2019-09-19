‘Tutu Girls’ Linked by Cancer Reunite

Editor’s note: As of Oct. 30, 2019, Lauren Glynn is back in remission after getting successful CAR T-cell therapy. “We are so thankful that Lauren continues to feel well and are very hopeful that this CAR T is her cure,” her mom says.

Sept. 23, 2019 -- Four small friends who met in the hospital while getting cancer treatment are back together for a fourth year of group photos. And the message on their shirts -- “Never EVER Give Up” -- carries an emotional new meaning.

Chloe, Lauren, McKinley, and Ava -- now 5 to 6 years old -- enjoyed a day of hugs, laughs, and playtime earlier this month at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL. That’s where they met in 2016. During their time there, they posed for a spur-of-the-moment group picture in tutus, and it’s become an annual tradition for them.

Today, Chloe, McKinley, and Ava are in remission and doing well, a spokesperson for the hospital says. But Lauren’s cancer came back.