Most people with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) get diagnosed before this cancer reaches its advanced stages. In fact, it might take several months or even years to get there. When the disease moves into the later stages, CLL cells crowd out the healthy cells in the bone marrow, which could lead to problems such as anemia, low platelets, and an enlarged liver and spleen.

“Typically, a patient could feel fatigue, fever, chills, enlargement of lymph nodes,” says Wei Ding, MBBS, PhD, an assistant professor of oncology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

Larry Saltzman, MD, is a retired family doctor in Sacramento, CA, who has CLL. When his cancer turned to an advanced stage, he lost weight, had night sweats, and felt weak. He also dealt with emotional setbacks.

“Most people need someone to talk to. I’m a physician. I thought I knew everything, but this whole process is not easy, not for me,” he says.

That’s understandable, as it can be a stressful and exhausting situation, Ding says. But you don’t have to go it alone.