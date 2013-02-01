Combo Therapy Helps Beat a Common Childhood Leukemia

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, April 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Combining stem cell transplants with cutting-edge immunotherapy prevents leukemia relapses in young people and improves their chances of survival, new research suggests.

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia is the most common childhood cancer.

This study included 50 patients (ages: 4 to 30) with acute lymphoblastic leukemia who received CAR T-cell therapy. The treatment genetically modifies a patient's own immune cells to make them more effective at killing cancer. (CAR is shorthand for chimeric antigen receptor.)

While CAR-T cell therapy provides complete remission in between 60% and 100% of patients initially, many relapse. One study found that more than 40% had relapsed 13 months after treatment.

This study investigated whether stem cell transplants could help prevent relapses in patients who had undergone CAR T-cell treatment.

Of 21 patients who received a transplant of donor stem cells after CAR T-cell therapy, 9.5% had relapsed 24 months later, the study found. All of the patients who didn't have a stem cell transplant had relapsed by that point.