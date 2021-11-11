Drug Can Keep Leukemia in Remission for Years in Younger Patients

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Dec. 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For certain leukemia patients, some welcome findings: New research confirms long remissions after treatment with the drug ibrutinib and chemotherapy.

The study involved 85 patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). All were 65 or younger, and 46 had more aggressive, unmutated IGHV subtype of the disease.

"Patients with lower-risk CLL, which is marked by mutated IGHV genes, can gain long remissions from a six-month regimen known as FCR – for the chemotherapy drugs fludarabine and cyclophosphamide and the antibody therapy rituximab," Dr. Matthew Davids, of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, said in an institute news release.

Patients with higher-risk CLL, without IGHV mutation, typically don't get the same lasting benefit from FCR, but can do very well on ibrutinib (brand name Imbruvica), which blocks an enzyme used by CLL cells to survive.

However, they need to keep taking ibrutinib the rest of their life, which can be challenging due to the ongoing risks and side effects of the drug, Davids explained.