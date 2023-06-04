Some Cancer Patients Might Safely Skip Radiation Therapy

TUESDAY, June 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Radiation therapy might not be necessary in treating some forms of rectal cancer and lymphoma, sparing patients from the toxic treatment, a pair of new clinical trials shows.

One trial found that rectal cancer patients whose tumors shrink in response to chemotherapy can safely skip the radiation therapy that’s normally provided prior to surgery, researchers reported at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, in Chicago.

“We can successfully de-escalate treatment of rectal cancer and achieve the same high cure rates — keep patients disease-free with less long-term toxicity,” said lead researcher Dr. Deb Schrag, chair of medicine at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

In the second trial, the researchers determined that some people with lymphoma whose cancers respond to chemotherapy and immunotherapy don’t necessarily need radiation treatment.

Radiation therapy is often used to kill cancer cells or slow their growth, but it also damages lots of healthy cells. As a result, it can have dire long-term health consequences for patients.