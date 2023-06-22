CAR T Cancer Therapy Can Be Lifesaving – if You Can Afford It

June 22, 2023 – CAR T-cell therapy is a relatively new and extremely effective treatment for blood cancers such as leukemia. That is, if you can get it. For many, the drugs are too expensive to afford without insurance coverage, and treatment requires access to the few hospitals that offer the therapy.

Barriers are especially unequal because the drugs are now in “the frontline setting” of successful treatment options, said Sairah Ahmed, MD, a specialist in lymphoma and myeloma at the MD Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas.

CAR T cells are described by the National Cancer Institute as a "living drug," where a patient's own immune system T cells are collected and reengineered in a lab to bind to cancer cells and kill them. Large numbers of the cells are created and then infused back into the patient. The infusion process takes only an hour, prior to which the patient receives chemotherapy to weaken their immune system to prepare for the intake and proliferation of CAR T cells.