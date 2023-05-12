Most cat owners would do just about anything for their pet. So if they see their animal suffering, some are exploring the use of cannabis products to try to relieve their companion’s pain.

As more states make cannabis (marijuana and hemp) available for human medical and recreational use, some veterinarians and pet owners are also choosing it for animal care.

But this treatment is more complicated than other medicines you and your vet might consider. That’s because of a patchwork of state and federal laws about its legality and the long, messy political history tied to any use of cannabis – both marijuana, and hemp. Some states have even stopped veterinarians from talking about cannabis with their clients. But such restrictions are easing.

In 2021, Nevada became the first state to legalize the use of cannabinoids as a veterinary treatment. Michigan, Utah, and California are the only other states with laws specifically saying vets can discuss and recommend CBD. CBD, or cannabidiol, is the part of the cannabis plant often used to treat cat illnesses. It is different from THC, (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol) the psychoactive compound that causes the high in humans.