Parents, Be Warned About Button Batteries: Doctor

When a doctor in the Netherlands tweeted this stark X-ray shot of a “button” or “disk” battery lodged in a child’s esophagus, people took notice. Her post has been retweeted more than 8,000 times since early January.

“Removed 3 disc batteries only this week, stuck in esophagus of babies and toddlers,” Lissy de Ridder, MD, PhD, wrote in her message accompanying the photo. “Damage is severe and lifelong in one of them. Truly individual and societal disaster. Parents, be warned!”

The esophagus is the muscular tube that connects your throat to your stomach. A small, candy-shaped button battery can melt through it in as little as 2 hours after a toddler swallows one.

It’s a life-threatening, “drop-everything emergency,” says Diane Calello, MD, medical director of the New Jersey Poison Information & Education System.

She remembers the case of a 3-year-old girl who swallowed a button battery from her light-up tiara. ER doctors saved her life, but she ended up with a scarred esophagus.