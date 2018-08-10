That’s because Byron is living with a brittle bone disease, a rare genetic condition with no cure. Doctors call it osteogenesis imperfecta, which means “imperfectly formed bone.”

“We might bump ourselves on something and not think twice about it, but it could lead to a fracture” for some people with the disease, says WebMD Chief Medical Editor Michael Smith, MD.

There are four types of the condition, each with symptoms that can range from mild to severe, Smith says. Along with weaker bones, some common signs are breathing troubles, hearing loss, short height, and a triangular-shaped face.

Medication and low-impact exercise help many people with the disease get fewer fractures. But doctors sometimes recommend surgery for severe symptoms, like a bone that keeps breaking or a spine that curves sideways.