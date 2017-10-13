Diono Child Car Seats Recalled

Oct. 13, 2017 -- Washington-based manufacturer Diono, formerly known as Sunshine Kids Juvenile, has issued a voluntary product recall for 519,052 child seats for not properly protecting children during a crash.

The six models included in the recall are: Radian R100, Radian R120, Radian RXT, Olympia, Pacifia, and Rainier.

During a crash simulation with a test dummy, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that children over 65 pounds using the car seats could be more likely to get a chest injury during a crash.

Only forward-facing car seats with only a lap belt are affected. And only seats manufactured after Nov. 25, 2013, are included.

Check the manufacturer’s label on the car seat to find the date yours was made.

Recall notices will be mailed to registered owners. Diono is also offering a free kit with updated instruction manuals, labels, an energy-absorbing pad, and a new chest clip.

Customers with questions can call Diono at 855-463-4666.