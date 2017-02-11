Gene Therapy, New Drug Fight Rare Disease in Kids

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 1, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Babies born with a previously untreatable degenerative nerve disease now have two fresh sources of hope for their future.

Two innovative new therapies for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 1 have proven highly effective in clinical trials, researchers report.

Babies with SMA are born without the gene that promotes production of survival motor neuron (SMN) protein. Without this protein, nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain stem stop working and start to die off.

These babies slowly lose the ability to move their arms and legs. Those with the most severe form, SMA type 1, eventually lose the ability to breathe on their own and rarely survive beyond 2 years of age.

Two research groups say they've produced breakthrough therapies for these children.

First, a new genetic treatment employed a DNA-loaded virus to replace the missing SMN1 gene with a fresh, healthy copy of the gene.

Second, an already-approved drug called nusinersen (Spinraza) was used to promote production of the crucial nerve protein by a backup gene called SMN2.

Both approaches increased survival in babies with SMA and preserved or improved their motor function, the researchers said.

"These are the first realistic treatment options for SMA," said Dr. Ans van der Ploeg. She is chair of the Center for Lysosomal and Metabolic Diseases at Erasmus MC University in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Both therapies aim to increase production of SMN protein in the motor neurons and thereby improve the survival and function of motor neurons, she said. This leads to better muscle and respiratory function and survival, added van der Ploeg, who wrote an editorial accompanying the two clinical trial reports.

About one in every 11,000 babies is born with SMA, and six in 10 of them have type 1, said Dr. Richard Finkel. He is chief of neurology at Nemours Children's Hospital in Orlando, Fla., and lead researcher of the nusinersen clinical trial.

The gene therapy treatment was tested in 15 babies with SMA type 1. All received one intravenous dose of a genetically engineered virus containing the new copy of the SMN gene. The virus is named AVXS-101. This was a phase 1 trial to test safety.