Window Blinds: A Silent Killer in Your Home

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Dec. 11, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Decades after the danger was first recognized, young children are still being injured or even killed by the cords in window blinds.

Researchers found that between 1990 and 2015, nearly 17,000 U.S. children younger than 6 years landed in the ER for injuries related to window blinds. Most often, the injuries were not serious.

However, one child died each month, on average -- usually from strangulation by window-blind cords.

"We've known about this risk for over 70 years, yet we're still seeing children strangled by these products," said study senior researcher Dr. Gary Smith. "It's just unacceptable."

Smith directs the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Cordless blinds are available -- and can be made affordably, according to Smith. That makes it "very doable," he said, for manufacturers to replace corded blinds with safe alternatives.

Over the years, the industry has come up with voluntary safety standards to make it less likely that children would entangled in blind cords. Those efforts included getting rid of loops in the pull cord that children can stick their heads through.

But those measures have not been enough, Smith said.

In 2014, he noted, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) proposed a rule that would require blinds to be cordless or have cords that are inaccessible to children.

So far, it hasn't been put into action.

Smith said he thinks it's time for regulators to move on the issue.

Dr. Barbara Pena is research director of the emergency department at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami. "Many people probably think this is a thing of the past, but it's still happening," she said.

Some parents and caregivers, she said, may not even realize that corded window blinds are a hazard to young children.

So as long as the products are still out there, Pena said, awareness is the first critical step.

Smith agreed that lack of awareness is a problem. Sometimes, he said, families think that the pull cord on the blinds is the only risk -- and that keeping it out of kids' reach is enough.