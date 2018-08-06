Fish Oil May Protect the Youngest Hearts

FRIDAY, June 8, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Omega-3 fatty acids -- good fats found in fish -- can boost the heart health of adults, but a new study suggests that babies might also stand to benefit from them.

In the study from Australia, infants were given a daily fish oil supplement or a placebo from birth to 6 months. When they were 5 years old, researchers found that the children who had been given fish oil had smaller waists than the youngsters who were given a placebo. A larger waist circumference is a known risk factor for heart disease, according to the American Heart Association.

The researchers also found that boys given fish oil supplements in infancy had less circulating insulin in their bodies and less resistance to insulin when they were 5, though the study could only show an association between the two. Insulin is a hormone that carries sugars from the foods you eat into your cells to be used as fuel. Insulin resistance and higher levels of insulin play a role in the development of type 2 diabetes.

"It seems that using fish oil could help decrease waist circumference, which by itself, is a major cardiometabolic risk factor. But we can't say for sure yet whether this will last," said pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Siham Accacha. She was not involved in the study, but reviewed its findings.

"I'm also not sure why the insulin findings were only in boys. At age 5, there are no pubertal hormones, but obviously there was something there," said Accacha, director of the pediatric diabetes program at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, N.Y.

The study's lead author is Valene See from the University of Western Australia. For the research, the mothers of 420 infants were recruited during pregnancy in Perth, Australia. The moms had a history of allergies and low fish intake.

The babies were randomly assigned to receive either a 650-milligram fish oil pill or a placebo containing olive oil every day for the first six months of their lives. The capsules were pierced and then squirted into their mouths.