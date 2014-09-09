U.S. News Ranks Best Children's Hospitals for 2018

By Megan Brooks

June 26, 2018 -- For the fifth year in a row, Boston Children's Hospital is the No. 1 children’s hospital in the U.S., according to latest rankings by U.S. News & World Report.

Ten hospitals earned a place on the magazine's 2018-2019 honor roll of children’s hospitals, with a few changes from last year. Taking the No. 2 spot this year is Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, up from No. 3 in last year's ranking, while Children's Hospital of Philadelphia drops to No. 3 this year, down from No. 2 last year.

Texas Children's Hospital, Houston, remains in the No. 4 spot. Children's National Medical Center in Washington, DC, made the biggest jump, going from No. 9 to No. 5 on the honor roll.

Children's Hospital of Colorado is a newcomer to the top 10 this year, taking the No. 9 spot from Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, which dropped out of the top 10 this year. Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago dropped from No. 7 to No. 10.

Here is the complete list:

Boston Children's Hospital Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Texas Children's Hospital, Houston Children's National Medical Center, Washington, DC Children's Hospital Los Angeles Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, OH Johns Hopkins Children's Center, Baltimore Children's Hospital Colorado, Aurora Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Each year, U.S. News & World Reportranks the top 10 children’s hospitals for each of 10 specialties: cancer, cardiology & heart surgery, diabetes & endocrinology, gastroenterology & GI surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology & neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology, and urology.

The top children's hospitals in the 10 specialties are as follows:

Cancer: Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Cardiology & heart surgery: Texas Children's Hospital

Diabetes & endocrinology: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Gastroenterology & GI surgery: Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Neonatology: Children's National Medical Center

Nephrology: Boston Children's Hospital

Neurology & neurosurgery: Boston Children's Hospital

Orthopedics: Boston Children's Hospital

Pulmonology: Texas Children's Hospital

Urology: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

"Having a child who is born with or develops a serious illness is one of the most difficult situations a parent can face," Ben Harder, chief of health analysis at U.S. News & World Report, says in a news release.