To Fight Childhood Obesity, Start At Birth

TUESDAY, Aug. 7, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Efforts to prevent childhood obesity probably should begin at birth to have any hope of success, according to new results from a pair of clinical trials.

First-time moms taught good nutrition strategies during their baby's first year wound up with 3-year-olds who were less likely to be overweight or obese, a Pennsylvania-based clinical trial discovered.

But a Nashville clinical trial -- focused on kids between 3 and 5 years of age -- failed to change the kids' risk for excess weight, even though the program was a much more rigorous effort to stem childhood obesity.

"When you look at prevention, you need to start really early," concluded Dr. Shari Barkin, lead researcher in the Nashville trial. She is chief of general pediatrics at the Monroe Carrel Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University.

"Prevention isn't something you do for a short period of time, and it isn't something you do right before you become obese," she said. "It's something you need to start early and sustain."

About 20 percent to 25 percent of children ages 2 to 5 in the United States are overweight or obese, said Dr. Ian Paul, lead researcher of the Pennsylvania study. He is a professor of pediatrics at Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey.

"Once a child becomes overweight or obese, they're more likely to stay that way across the life course," Paul said. Because of that, it's critical to head off excess weight in children and teach them healthy life lessons.

For the Pennsylvania study, Paul and his colleagues recruited 279 first-time mothers and their infants shortly after delivery at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey.

Half of the mothers received four hour-long in-home lessons during the child's first year of life, teaching them how to recognize and respond to a child who is drowsy, sleeping, fussy or alert.

The lessons focused on using methods other than food to deal with sleepless or fussy babies, and to recognize and respond to hunger appropriately, researchers said.