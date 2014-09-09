Ninth Child Dies in Virus Outbreak at N.J. Center

Oct. 29, 2018 -- A ninth child has died in an adenovirus outbreak at a New Jersey rehabilitation center, state health officials said Sunday.

They said the unidentified child who died Saturday evening at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell was "medically fragile," CBS News reported.

There have been 25 cases associated with the outbreak.

"This is a tragic situation, and our thoughts are with the families who are grieving right now," Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal said in a statement. "We are working every day to ensure all infection control protocols are continuously followed and closely monitoring the situation at the facility."

Adenoviruses account for about 5 to 10 percent of fevers in young children, but most patients recover. However, the children at Wanaque appear to have been at increased risk for serious adenovirus infections due to their other health problems, CBS News reported.

Children at the center are severely disabled, according to the Bergen Record.