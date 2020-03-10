Pediatricians: Simple Playtime Beats Digital Toys

MONDAY, Dec. 3, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- If you're shopping for toys this holiday season, make sure some simple, old-fashioned items are on your list, pediatricians say.

In a new report, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is making recommendations on the best toys to buy for babies and young children. The bottom line: The traditional beats the digital.

"This report is addressing the substantial change there's been in toys over the past couple of decades -- and the substantial change in parents' perception of toys," said Dr. Alan Mendelsohn, one of the report authors.

That is, traditional playthings like dolls, cars, blocks and crayons have given way to the virtual -- from games played on mobile devices to talking animals that read stories out loud.

Often, digital-based toys are marketed as "educational," and many parents view them that way, said Mendelsohn, an associate professor of pediatrics and population health at NYU Langone Health, in New York City.

However, he said, while a digital toy might help kids learn a "limited" skill, it's really unconditional playtime that children need.

"Toys are simply props that can be used to help parents and children spend quality time together," Mendelsohn said. It's that human interaction, he stressed, that matters.

Simpler toys can give children more freedom to use their imagination and creativity, practice problem-solving, and learn how to interact with others -- by having to negotiate game "rules," for example, according to the AAP.

Story time is also a big part of that, Mendelsohn noted. "Young children learn the most through interaction with their caregivers, and that includes reading out loud together," he said.

In other words, don't let an electronic bear take over the storytelling duties.

"This is not to say that screen time, in moderation, is harmful," Mendelsohn said. "But those toys should not replace interactions with your children."

He noted that for babies, there's no need for screen time, with the exception of video "chats" with family. The AAP advises against any screen media for children younger than 18 months, and suggests only very limited use between 18 and 24 months -- always with a caregiver playing along.