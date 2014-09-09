Teasing Kids About Weight Linked to Gaining More

THURSDAY, May 30, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- New research illustrates a heartbreaking, vicious cycle: Teasing kids about their weight not only bruises their self-esteem, it also appears to trigger more weight gain.

In fact, middle schoolers who reported high levels of weight-related teasing had a 33% higher jump in their body mass index per year compared to peers who weren't teased about their weight. The ridiculed kids also had a 91% higher increase in their levels of fat compared to children who didn't get mocked about their size.

"Kids who had been teased more about their weight gained more weight and fat over time, and they gained at a steeper trajectory," said study author Natasha Schvey. She's an assistant professor in the department of medical and clinical psychology at the Uniformed Services University in Bethesda, Md.

The latest statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that one in five kids is obese -- that's 18.5% of kids in America.

The study included 110 children who were either overweight or at risk of being overweight because both of their parents were overweight or obese. The average age of the kids was 12 years old when they were recruited (between 1996 and 2009).

When the kids first enrolled in the study, they completed a brief questionnaire about whether they had been teased about their weight. This brief survey didn't ask about the source of the teasing.

The participants had follow-up visits for the next 15 years.

Kids who were teased gained an average of almost a half a pound per year compared to kids who weren't teased, the findings showed.

Schvey said that while her study can't prove a direct cause-and-effect relationship, the researchers did consider factors that might have accounted for the additional weight gain.

There are a number of factors that may set these kids up for more weight gain, she said.

"Weight-based teasing is associated with a bunch of unhealthy behaviors. Teasing about weight can prompt unhealthy eating. Kids may also avoid physical activity because of teasing. There might also be some biological mechanisms. Being stigmatized for your weight is a stressful experience, which might lead to an increase in stress hormones, which might make you crave unhealthy foods," Schvey explained.