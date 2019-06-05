U.S. News: Boston Children's Hospital Still the Best

June 18, 2019 -- For the sixth year in a row, Boston Children's Hospital is the No. 1 pediatric hospital, according to latest rankings by U.S. News & World Report.

Boston Children's also tops in the country for care in children’s cancer, nephrology, neurology & neurosurgery, orthopedics, and urology specialties.

Ten hospitals earned a place on the magazine's 2019-2020 honor roll -- a distinction awarded to pediatric centers with exceptionally high-quality care across multiple specialties -- with a few changes from last year.

Taking the No. 2 spot this year is Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, up from No. 3 in last year's ranking, while Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center dropped one spot to No. 3 this year. Texas Children's Hospital in Houston tied for third, moving up one spot from last year.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles holds the No. 5 spot this year, up from 6, while Children's National Medical Center in Washington, D.C., is now No. 6, dropping from No. 5 last year. Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, OH, is No. 7 this year, the same as last year.

UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh is back in the top 10 this year, taking the No. 8 spot, after dropping out of the top 10 in the 2018-2019 honor roll. Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore sits in ninth place, down one spot from last year.

Seattle Children's Hospital takes the No. 10 spot on the honor roll this year, which was held by Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago last year.

Here is the full list of the 2019-2020 Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll:

1. Boston Children's Hospital

2. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

3. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital (tie)

5. Children's Hospital Los Angeles

6. Children's National Medical Center

7. Nationwide Children's Hospital

8. UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

9. Johns Hopkins Children's Center

10. Seattle Children's Hospital

Each year, U.S. News also ranks the top 10 pediatric hospitals for each of 10 specialties: cancer, cardiology & heart surgery, diabetes & endocrinology, gastroenterology & GI surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology & neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology & lung surgery, and urology. The top children's hospitals in these 10 specialties are as follows: