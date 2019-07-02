BPA Replacement Chemical May Not Be Safer for Kids

THURSDAY, July 25, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Manufacturers have been phasing out the plastics chemical bisphenol A because of evidence it might harm human health. Now a new study raises questions about the chemicals that have replaced it.

Bisphenol A, or BPA, has long been used in plastics. It was once in a wide range of products -- including the lining of food cans, food storage containers, water bottles and even the coating on cash-receipt paper.

In recent years, though, companies have turnedt o substitutes and tout their products as "BPA-free."

That's based on a body of research showing that BPA is an endocrine disruptor -- capable of interfering with the body's hormones -- and may have ill health effects. Studies have linked higher BPA exposure to increased risks of obesity, type 2 diabetes and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, for example.

But are the BPA substitutes any safer?

"There's not a lot known about them," said Melanie Jacobson, a research scientist at NYU Langone Health in New York City, who led the new study. "There's been much more research on BPA."

But, she pointed out, the replacement chemicals are structurally similar to BPA -- as implied by names like bisphenol S and bisphenol F, two of the most common BPA substitutes.

And there is lab evidence that BPA alternatives have estrogen-like activity. A 2017 study by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found that certain substitutes were actually more potent than BPA in activating estrogen receptors in human cells.

In the new study, Jacobson's team focused on urinary levels of bisphenol S and bisphenol F in more than 1,800 U.S. children and teenagers. The investigators found that overall, higher levels of those chemicals correlated with a higher prevalence of obesity.

For each "unit increase" in BPS, the odds of obesity rose 16%, and the chances of severe obesity increased by 18%, the findings showed.

BPF, meanwhile, was less commonly detected in kids' urine. But when it was, the odds of excess belly fat increased: Among kids with detectable BPF, the risk of abdominal obesity was 29% higher.