Baby Trackers: Peace of Mind or Added Anxiety?

Aug. 8, 2019 -- New mom Theresa Alvarez-Salazar, 44, stood in the aisle of a Los Angeles area baby store and studied the many baby monitors and trackers on display. Her daughter, Lucila, was now 6 months old, and it was decision day.

Lucila had been sleeping in a bassinet in the same room as Theresa and her husband, Mark. But now they wanted to move her into her own room.

Why did she want a monitor? "Peace of mind," Theresa says.

Long gone are the days when parents depended on their innate ability to hear a baby's cry to jolt them out of peaceful sleep at 2 a.m. Today, smart monitors and trackers can alert parents not only to a baby's cries, but also to a baby's heart rate, oxygen level, and sleep patterns. Other monitors measure the humidity level in the nursery, and one coming on the market soon will tell parents when their baby’s diaper is soggy.

While parents like Alvarez-Salazar cite peace of mind as the primary reason for buying the devices, some experts caution that the monitors and trackers can lead to a false sense of security, add to parental anxiety, or even not work. The American Academy of Pediatrics warns parents not to rely on the monitors to lower the risk of sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS.

Even so, the smart baby monitor market is booming. Global sales reached about $897 million in 2016, according to Statista, an online portal for statistics that collects data from market research institutes. The baby monitor market is estimated to reach past $1 billion dollars in 2019.

In the last decade, the market has changed dramatically, says Kurt Workman, CEO of Owlet Baby Care Inc. The company makes the Owlet Smart Sock, which wraps around a baby's foot to track heart rate, oxygen levels, and sleep. "Six to 10 years ago, audio, [with] no cameras, was the trend," he says. Then video monitors were added to the audio.

Now, he says, "We're seeing this shift from video to more proactive." He cites as an example his company’s Owlet as ''the sock that senses information."