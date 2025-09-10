FRIDAY, Nov. 1, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Parents of babies with type 1 diabetes have to prick their child's skin multiple times a day to check their blood sugar. But researchers may have developed a much easier way to check -- a sugar-sensing pacifier.

While baby sucks on the pacifier, it collects saliva, tests the sugar (glucose) levels and wirelessly sends results to a receiver that a parent/caregiver can see.

In a proof-of-concept study, researchers had adults with type 1 diabetes use the pacifier before and after a meal. Initial tests showed that the device can, in fact, measure changes in saliva sugar levels that corresponded to changes in blood sugar levels.

"We modified the pacifier as little as possible so that the baby could not tell the difference from a common one and reject it," said study co-author Juliane Sempionatto, a doctoral candidate at the University of California, San Diego.

The researchers also designed the pacifier with as few small parts as possible, and positioned the sugar-sensing technology on the outside to keep it as far away from the baby's mouth as possible. As the baby sucks on the pacifier, saliva is pumped into a collecting channel.

The technology is similar to standard blood sugar meters.

"The device gave us good correlation with the blood glucose when tested in adults. We were able to tell when their blood glucose was high with great accuracy," Sempionatto said.

Current blood sugar levels are one of the factors that helps decide how much insulin a diabetic needs.

Insulin is a hormone that helps usher the sugar from foods into the body's cells to be used as fuel. Without enough insulin, the sugar stays in the blood, where it can cause short- and long-term damage. Getting the right amount of insulin is crucial -- too much or too little can cause problems.

Despite encouraging trial results, challenges remain in bringing the patented pacifier device to market.

One is concern about the small parts that make up the device. Sempionatto said these all have to be contained into a single piece to ensure that the device isn't a choking hazard.